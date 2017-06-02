Watch: Donald Trump pulls US out of Paris agreement, says it favours India







Much to the dismay of the global community, US President on Thursday announced that the United States (US), the world's second-biggest polluter after China, would be pulling out of the on

Trump said that the accord was unfair to the US, and was too lenient when it came to countries like China and India.

"...The United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris Accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country. This includes ending the implementation of the nationally determined contribution and, very importantly, the Green Climate Fund which is costing the United States a vast fortune," Trump said.