Five men broke into the Union Bank of India's Bengabad branch on Thursday and looted Rs 28.06 lakh from the bank's safe.

The miscreants allegedly threatened the bank staff and injured three of its officials including one security guard.

In a CCTV footage, the miscreants are seen heckling the bank staff. The robbers allegedly forced the officials to open the locker at gunpoint.

Police authorities are currently investigating the matter and have deployed two teams to track the robbers.