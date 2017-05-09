TRENDING ON BS
WATCH: Indian Army destroys Pakistani bunker along LoC in 60 seconds

However, army sources said the incident took place before the May 1 mutilation of 2 Indian jawans

Laavanya Ramaul  |  New Delhi 

A video of the Indian Army destroying a Pakistani bunker along the Line of Control (LoC) went viral on Monday across social media sites.

 The video, which was retweeted a thousand times, shows a Pakistani bunker along the LoC being destroyed by mortar rounds launched by India near the Krishna Ghati sector – the same region where two Indian armed forces personnel were mutilated on May 1.


 
The video footage, which surfaced on Monday, shows the Pakistani bunker being destroyed by the Sikh regiment in less than 60 seconds. The soldiers can be heard saying that the target has been hit successfully. "Sir, the shell has hit the target, we have brought it down," one soldier can be heard saying.
 
Since the video was undated, many people thought it was a recent attack by the Indian Army in retaliation to the May 1 beheading of Indian soldiers by the Pakistani Army’s Border Action Team (BAT). Everyone hailed the Indian Army, claiming the action to be a response in the language Pakistan understood.
 
However, as questions were raised, senior army officers from the Udhampur-based Northern Command headquarters claimed that the video was shot in April and, thus, had nothing to do with the mutilation incident.
 
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had last week indicated retaliatory action against the Pakistani forces after the May 1 incident. He also mentioned that the army would never talk about the details of an attack beforehand and would only disclose the information later. Vice-Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Sarath Chand had later said that the Indian Army would retaliate at a time and place of its choosing. Also, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and top government officials had last week said that the army had been given a free hand to avenge Pakistan’s actions.
 
Earlier this month, Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of the Indian Army and constable Prem Sagar of the Border Security Force were killed and their bodies mutilated by a Pakistani Army BAT in the Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
 

