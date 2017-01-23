Watch: Jallikattu protestors pelt stones at police in Coimbatore

In Chennai, after being evicted from Marina beach, protestors say they will boycott Republic Day

The police early Monday morning forcefully evacuated the students who had been protesting at Chennai’s Marina beach, demanding that the ban imposed on sport be permanently lifted.

The protestors, meanwhile, threatened to venture into the sea if the police marched forward and said they would boycott the Republic Day celebrations. Over the past six days, protestors, 1,000 to 1,500 of them, had moved from the main road to the coast.



The evacuation move, which started as early as at 5:30 am on Monday, came two days after a new introduced by the government to lift the ban on received approvals from the Centre and the President. The state government said it had done its part through a state-level ordinance. The protestors, however, were not much pleased with the route and sought a permanent solution to the issue.



A similar evacuation exercise was seen in Dindigul and Ariyalur, while in Coimbatore the police's talks with protestors seemed to yield no result. Minister S P Velumani and the police commisioner had to escape from the Codissa grounds, after protestors becam violent and started pelting stones.







T E Narasimhan

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

In Trichy, Nellai, Theni, Tirivallur and Sivakasi, protestors have withdrawn their agitation. In fact, protestors and the police thankked each other in Trichy for the cooperation during demonstrations.At Alanganallur, a key area and known for the sport, protestors said they would not withdraw. A police team has been holding talks with senior members from the villages to pursude them to withdraw.Over the past six days, thousands of protestors had choked the Marina beach, even as the key campaigners conceded the protest had served its purpose at this point and anti-social elements had been trying to hijack it. P Rajasekaran, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy and others of Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi had called for the protest to be withdrawn now.“The has come and we should give the government some time. We should postpone the protest for now,” said Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, ex-managing trustee, Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation. While thanking the students for their support, T Rajesh of the Verea Vilayattu Meetpu Kazhagsm asked for the protest to be called off.The evacuation move of the police has come on a day the is meeting in Chennai. The Bill is also expected to be tabled in the on Monday. All routes to the have been cut off. The is a key access road to the which the protestors had been blocking. The police told the protestors that they were successful in their campaign, handed them a copy of the ordinance, and asked them to withdraw their protest.Even as the protestors sought one more day to withdraw their demonstration, the police did not yield.