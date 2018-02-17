JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

'Anushka kept me going', Virat says after 500-run bounty in South Africa

Florida school shooting: How an Indian-American teacher saved her students
Business Standard

Watch: Maneka Gandhi abuses UP official facing corruption charges in Hindi

Furious Maneka Gandhi used harsh words against the official over non-fulfilment of his duty

ANI  |  Bareilly 

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi after a Cabinet meeting at South Block in New Delhi.

In a yet another controversy, Union Women and Child development minister Maneka Gandhi abused an official over charges of corruption levelled against him.

The incident took place when the Minister was addressing a public meeting on Friday. She got infuriated when she was apprised about the dilapidated condition of roads in the area.

Furious Maneka Gandhi used harsh words against the official over non-fulfilment of his duty.

When asked about the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, she said that the elections would be fought on the basis of Good Governance.

She also added that her prime focus is on three main areas.

Gandhi further elaborated on the core areas, which were of prime concern, by saying that she wants good roads, electrification, and toilets in each house. Besides, the Minister also talked about Saubhagya Yojana, which aims at 'power for all'.

First Published: Sat, February 17 2018. 13:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements