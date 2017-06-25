Watch: Militants kill CRPF officer, hide in Srinagar school; encounter on

An encounter is underway at DPS Srinagar, Kashmir, as security forces are attempting to flush out militants
holed up in the school. The militants
took refuge in the school after attacking CRPF
personnel in the city's Pantha Chowk area on Saturday evening.
According to a Times Now flash, two soldiers have been injured in the ongoing encounter.
"The exchange of firing between security forces and militants
began at around 3:40 am and is going on intermittently," a police official said about the ongoing encounter.
In Saturday evening's attack, one CRPF
sub-inspector was killed and one constable was injured. The CRPF
personnel had been deployed on road opening duty near the school on the Srinagar-Jammu national
highway.
According to India Today
, Lashkar-e-Taiba
has claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack.
