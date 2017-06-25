Watch: Militants kill CRPF officer, hide in Srinagar school; encounter on





An encounter is underway at DPS Srinagar, Kashmir, as security forces are attempting to flush out holed up in the school. The took refuge in the school after attacking personnel in the city's Pantha Chowk area on Saturday evening.

According to a Times Now flash, two soldiers have been injured in the ongoing encounter.



"The exchange of firing between security forces and began at around 3:40 am and is going on intermittently," a police official said about the ongoing encounter.

In Saturday evening's attack, one sub-inspector was killed and one constable was injured. The personnel had been deployed on road opening duty near the school on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.



According to India Today, has claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack.