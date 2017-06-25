TRENDING ON BS
Watch: Militants kill CRPF officer, hide in Srinagar school; encounter on

According to reports, 2 soldiers have been injured in the ongoing encounter

Agencies  |  Srinagar 


An encounter is underway at DPS Srinagar, Kashmir, as security forces are attempting to flush out militants holed up in the school. The militants took refuge in the school after attacking CRPF personnel in the city's Pantha Chowk area on Saturday evening.

According to a Times Now flash, two soldiers have been injured in the ongoing encounter. 

"The exchange of firing between security forces and militants began at around 3:40 am and is going on intermittently," a police official said about the ongoing encounter.
 
In Saturday evening's attack, one CRPF sub-inspector was killed and one constable was injured. The CRPF personnel had been deployed on road opening duty near the school on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. 

According to India Today, Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack.

