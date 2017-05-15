WATCH: Pathankot martyr's family members thrashed by travel agent

In a shocking incident, member of Pathankot's fallen soldier Kulwant Singh's were thrashed outside a police station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Reportedly, Singh's brother and his wife were beaten after they went to a police station to lodge a complaint against a travel agent who cheated him by sending him to instead of

In the CCTV footage, it is seen that a lady is being thrashed and kicked by a man and then by several women. She was thrown on the ground outside the shop.

The police are currently investigating the matter based on the CCTV footage.

Kulwant Singh was martyred in January 2016, when a heavily armed group which attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station, part of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force.





