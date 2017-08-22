Watch: SC strikes down Triple Talaq; what social change will it bring?

The Supreme Court on August 22 stuck down that the practice of Triple Talaq for divorce among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". By a 3:2 majority verdict, the Court held that the practice of Triple Talaq is against the basic tenets of Quran.



While this is seen as a welcome move by many, some are even calling this an encroachment of the right to practise one's religion. Is this so much of a religious issue as it is made out to be? Or is it a malpractice that needs to be weeded out through legislative intervention? Also, what impact will the verdict have on Indian women in general and Muslim Indian women in particular?



Watch Aditi Phadnis, political editor, Business Standard, share her views on the subject: