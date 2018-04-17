When most of the people in India were busy in watching IPL 2018, revisited his childhood days as he stopped his car and played 'gully' cricket (street cricket) in Mumbai. A video has gone viral on social media in which Sachin is seen playing once again with employees from a nearby hotel. is something that every young Mumbaikar has played in his childhood days as part of growing up.

That Awesome moment when @sachin_rt joins you in street cricket Here is the Full Video @100MasterBlastr pic.twitter.com/9g7eiOqe7a — OMG SACHIN (@OmgSachin) April 16, 2018

In the viral video, can be seen batting on the streets of Mumbai with some local boys in the middle of the night. The video displayed the batting maestro playing some deliveries while the boys bowled with a rubber ball. can be seen playing a few balls while also chatting with the boys while the traffic passes by near a metro construction site.

You Can't take cricket out of @sachin_rt thanks for sharing the video @vinodkambli349 pic.twitter.com/SLcjDhY7lo — OMG SACHIN (@OmgSachin) April 16, 2018

Recently, the master blaster was in the news because he donated his entire salary and allowances to the If reports are to be believed, Tendulkar has drawn nearly Rs 9 million (Rs 90 lakh) in salaries and other monthly allowances in the past six years.

In a star-studded career, he had seen him become the first batsman to cross the 200-run mark in the ODI format, Tendulkar managed to win the 2011 ICC World Cup in his hometown of Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium. In a short IPL career, Tendulkar played 78 games and scored 2,334 runs and had one hundred and 13 fifties to his name. Sachin old friend Vinod Kambli also tweeted the viral video with a caption, 'Master Blaster good to see you enjoying like old times'

@sachin_rt. Master Blaster good to See you enjoying like Old times pic.twitter.com/9I96AcfKfG — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 16, 2018

How awesome ... when spots you playing cricket at a construction site and joins you .. wow! Via @MickyGupta84 pic.twitter.com/ki5sClJRKL — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) April 17, 2018

GOD. He was passing by late at night at Bandra, saw the Metro construction workers playing cricket pulled the car aside and joined them to bat! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/RQrnOeR33p — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) April 17, 2018

Me toh raste se jaa raha tha.. Bhel-puri khaa raha tha... Tabhi I saw The God of Cricket playing Cricket Sachin.... Sachin.... Sachin.. Sachin@sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/xSTjaNLQMJ — Rajasthan Ke Nawaab (@nawaabshahab) April 16, 2018

