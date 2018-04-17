JUST IN
When most of the people in India were busy in watching IPL 2018, Sachin Tendulkar revisited his childhood days as he stopped his car and played 'gully' cricket (street cricket) in Mumbai. A video has gone viral on social media in which Sachin is seen playing street cricket once again with employees from a nearby hotel. Gully cricket is something that every young Mumbaikar has played in his childhood days as part of growing up.

In the viral video, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen batting on the streets of Mumbai with some local boys in the middle of the night. The video displayed the batting maestro playing some deliveries while the boys bowled with a rubber ball. Sachin Tendulkar can be seen playing a few balls while also chatting with the boys while the traffic passes by near a metro construction site.

Recently, the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was in the news because he donated his entire salary and allowances to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. If reports are to be believed, Tendulkar has drawn nearly Rs 9 million (Rs 90 lakh) in salaries and other monthly allowances in the past six years.

In a star-studded career, he had seen him become the first batsman to cross the 200-run mark in the ODI format, Tendulkar managed to win the 2011 ICC World Cup in his hometown of Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium. In a short IPL career, Tendulkar played 78 games and scored 2,334 runs and had one hundred and 13 fifties to his name. Sachin old friend Vinod Kambli also tweeted the viral video with a caption, 'Master Blaster good to see you enjoying like old times'

