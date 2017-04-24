Watch: Three women fall prey to triple talaq through phone messages

Amid the raging debate over 'Triple Talaq' and the rights of Muslim women, another case of the age-old practice has emerged in the by-lanes of

A case was registered in the Sanathnagar Police Station on the complaint of Sumaina Sharfi under the sections 420, 406, 506 r/w 34 of the (IPC) on March 16.

Sumaina complained that Owais Talib, who she married in 2015, messaged her ' Talaq' on November 28 last year, signifying that their marriage had come to an end.

"After my marriage, we got to know that Jaan, my husband's guardian, performs black magic in a 'darbar'. I and my husband stayed in for a month. After we returned, they made me work like a servant and did not even give me proper food," Sumaina said.

" forced me to be surrogate to her by maintaining relations with her second husband. Even my husband didn't refuse. When I refused, they tortured me and locked me in a room for as many as six days. My father came and took me home."

"After that, I tried to talk to my husband so many times and solve the matter, but he didn't take my calls. Soon thereafter, I received a message on my WhatsApp, stating ' Talaq'," Sumaina added.

An investigation into the matter is on. Further details are awaited.



