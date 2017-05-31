TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Watch: When new Arnab Goswami disagreed with old Arnab Goswami

When Arnab on Republic TV took a 180 degree turn from his Times Now avatar

BS Web Team 

Arnab Goswami
Arnab vs Arnab

Arnab Goswami has been in the news recently after the Delhi HC asked his channel, Republic TV to tone down rhetoric in reporting on Shashi Tharoor and also asked the channel to desist from calling Tharoor names.

It has also been suggested that the channel takes aim at the opposition parties and refrains from asking questions of the government at the centre. Now a video pits Arnab Goswami against Arnab Goswami. In a video shared by Gaurav Pandhi, Congress party social media team functionary, Arnab Goswami of Times Now is seen disagreeing vehemently with Arnab Goswami of Republic TV. Pandhi's tweet has already been retweeted more then 3,600 times.
In his Times Now avatar, Arnab went ballistic against Maharashtra government's efforts to impose restrictions on consuming beef but in the Republic TV avatar Arnab takes a 180 degree turn and questions those who eat the "meat of a calf".

I won't discuss the religious issue vs why are you provoking the Hindus!

While old Arnab said that the BJP raised issues like beef to distract attention from issues like rising prices, corruption and lack of jobs. New Arnab asks, "Is provoking Hindus secular?" even as old Arnab had dismissed this angle completely when he said, "I don't even want to get into the religious angle because for me this is not a religious issue even though it is very clear that you are going to use the food issue to divide people on the basis of religion. I am not going to discuss the religious issue.

"Is deliberately trying to offend the Hindu community secular?", Arnab asks on Republic TV. Old Arnab replies, "I'm a Hindu. You're a Hindu. There are many people on this panel who are Hindu. Don't make this a religious argument."

If this is a religious issue, then why don't you ban fish because fish is the avatar of Vishnu. Why don't you ban mutton because Gandhiji was a vegetarian who drank goat's milk? Why don't you ban pork or alcohol because if this is a question of religious sensitivities, religious sensitivity of everyone matter. Then ban pork and alcohol because Muslims disapprove of both.

All this is a distraction, screams old Arnab on Times Now. Watch the video here:

