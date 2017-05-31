Watch: When new Arnab Goswami disagreed with old Arnab Goswami

has been in the news recently after the Delhi HC asked his channel, to tone down rhetoric in reporting on Shashi Tharoor and also asked the channel to desist from calling Tharoor names.

It has also been suggested that the channel takes aim at the opposition parties and refrains from asking questions of the government at the centre. Now a video pits against In a video shared by Gaurav Pandhi, Congress party team functionary, of is seen disagreeing vehemently with of Pandhi's tweet has already been retweeted more then 3,600 times.

You'll love this debate. vs Republic. A journalist with dead morals & conscience. Although, its futile to Expose the Exposed. pic.twitter.com/498AexqmKD — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 30, 2017 In his avatar, Arnab went ballistic against Maharashtra government's efforts to impose restrictions on consuming beef but in the avatar Arnab takes a 180 degree turn and questions those who eat the "meat of a calf". In his avatar, Arnab went ballistic against Maharashtra government's efforts to impose restrictions on consuming beef but in the avatar Arnab takes a 180 degree turn and questions those who eat the "meat of a calf".

I won't discuss the religious issue vs why are you provoking the Hindus!

While old Arnab said that the BJP raised issues like beef to distract attention from issues like rising prices, corruption and lack of jobs. New Arnab asks, "Is provoking Hindus secular?" even as old Arnab had dismissed this angle completely when he said, "I don't even want to get into the religious angle because for me this is not a religious issue even though it is very clear that you are going to use the food issue to divide people on the basis of religion. I am not going to discuss the religious issue.



"Is deliberately trying to offend the Hindu community secular?", Arnab asks on Old Arnab replies, "I'm a Hindu. You're a Hindu. There are many people on this panel who are Hindu. Don't make this a religious argument."

If this is a religious issue, then why don't you ban fish because fish is the avatar of Vishnu. Why don't you ban mutton because Gandhiji was a vegetarian who drank goat's milk? Why don't you ban pork or alcohol because if this is a question of religious sensitivities, religious sensitivity of everyone matter. Then ban pork and alcohol because Muslims disapprove of both.

