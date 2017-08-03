Water crisis due to low rainfall hampers energy, power generation in India

Acute shortage of in India, particularly following the years there is low during the season, has started hurting its production badly. generation in the country is heavily dependent on coal-fired plants and hydropower projects, which require consistent supply of large volumes of to operate at optimal levels. Any disruption in supply affects production and leads to outages.

For instance, shortage related shutdowns in 2016 cost roughly 14 terawatt-hours (TWh) of generation, enough to neighbour for an entire year, according to research by the World Resources Institute (WRI).

The Washington-based research organisation compiled and analysed over 1,400 daily outage reports filed with the Central Authority between 2013 and 2016 to arrive at this conclusion.

The loss of generation has significantly increased over the past three years from 1,258 million units in 2014-15 to 4,989 million units in 2015-16 and to 5,870 million units between April 2016 and January 2017, Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament in March.

In 2016, as many as 18 plants had to lie idle for various lengths of time due to shortages. If these plants had supply during the shutdowns, they could have generated 14 TWh of electricity, about one per cent of the country's annual consumption, WRI's analysis showed.

During the four years from 2013 through 2016, the sector lost more than 30 TWh of potential due to scarcity, Tianyi Luo, Research Associate at WRI's Programme, wrote in a recent report.

It is worrying that most of the shutdowns happened between March and September, the hottest months in South Asia when for is high not only for domestic and industrial use but also to irrigate farms during the main cropping season. "In other words, generation was the most hampered when people needed it the most," Tianyi said.

Although is taking big steps to expand its renewable capacity, its sector remains reliant mostly on plants, which have a high demand, mainly for washing and then for the boilers, from which the steam is funnelled to turn the generation turbines.

depends on for about 60 per cent of its needs and aims to double its output to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2020, according to Niti Aayog, the government's policy think tank. It means that droughts, which last occurred in 2016, can lead to prolonged outages, hamstringing the economy and endangering livelihoods.

Climate change is likely to increase the frequency and intensity of droughts, and socio-economic development will intensify local competition. "In the coming decades, we expect more shortage-induced shutdowns, unless steps are taken to reduce these risks," WRI said.

To reduce requirement in plants, there has been a move to install closed cycle systems in new plants instead of the once-through cooling systems, the Ministry has said. Existing plants can also reduce risk by adopting less water-dependent cooling technologies, such as dry cooling.

plants are using other measures to conserve such as installing ash recirculation system, stopping discharge from ash pond effluents, adopting high and medium concentration ash slurry disposal systems, maintaining of high cycle of concentration in cooling towers and use of cooling tower blow down for disposal of bottom ash.

These measures have helped bring down the total requirement in a closed cycle system for a plant from seven cubic metres per MWh to about three cubic metres.

But, considering the future from upcoming plants and sectors like agriculture and domestic use, reducing consumption in plants will have only a short-term effect in improving overall balance of the country, says a 2016 policy brief by The and Resources Institute (TERI).

Adopting a more comprehensive approach, plants must be asked to reduce the footprints (rather than consumption) of their operations, said the brief titled Neutral Production in India: Avoiding the Unmanageable.

To assess vulnerability of plants to scarcity, there is need for detailed plant-level withdrawal and consumption data, says WRI, which is working on a methodology by using satellite imagery to develop a usage database for plants.

As for grows and climate change impacts availability and timing, this kind of analysis will become vital for all countries, Tianyi said.