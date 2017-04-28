'Water level in 91 major reservoirs down to 27% of capacity'

Last week, stock was 29% of the total storage capacity of dams

The in 91 major reservoirs in the country has dipped to 27 per cent of their total storage capacity, the said on Friday.



According to the Union Water Resources ministry, 42.658 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water was available in these reservoirs for the week ending on Thursday.



Last week, the stock was 29 per cent (or 46.02 BCM) of the total storage capacity of the dams.



The fresh level is 125 per cent of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year.



It is 104 per cent of the decadal average, the ministry said in a statement.



States which have recorded less water stock vis-a-vis last year are Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.



Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and have reported better water reserves as compared to last year.

Press Trust of India