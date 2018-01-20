Water storage level of country's over 91 major reservoirs goes down by 3%

The water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on January 18, 2018, was 76.694 BCM which is 47% of the total storage capacity of these reservoirs. This percentage was at 50 for the week ending on January 11, 2018. The level of water storage in the week ending on January 18, 2018, was 92% of the storage of corresponding period of last year and 92% of storage of average of last ten years.
The total storage capacity of these 91 reservoirs is 161.993 BCM which is about 63% of the total storage capacity of 257.812 BCM which is estimated to have been created in the country. 37 Reservoirs out of these 91 have hydropower benefit with an installed capacity of more than 60 MW.
REGION WISE STORAGE STATUS:
NORTHERN REGION
The northern region includes States of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. There are 6 reservoirs under Central Water Commission (CWC) monitoring having a total live storage capacity of 18.01 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 8.39 BCM which is 47% of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 41% and average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 47% of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during the current year is better than the corresponding period of last year and is equal to the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.
EASTERN REGION
The Eastern region includes States of Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Tripura. There are 15 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 18.83 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 12.91 BCM which is 69% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 74% and average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 62% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during current year is less than the corresponding period of last year but is better than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.
WESTERN REGION
The Western region includes States of Gujarat and Maharashtra. There are 27 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 31.26 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 15.39 BCM which is 49% of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 56% and average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 52% of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during current year is less than the storage of last year and is also less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.
CENTRAL REGION
The Central region includes States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. There are 12 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having the total live storage capacity of 42.30 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 19.03 BCM which is 45% of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 68% and average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 51% of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during the current year is less than the storage of last year and is also less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.
SOUTHERN REGION
The Southern region includes States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states), Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. There are 31 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having a total live storage capacity of 51.59 BCM. As per Reservoir Storage Bulletin dated 18.01.2018, the total live storage available in these reservoirs is 20.98 BCM which is 41% of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 30% and average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 48% of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during the current year is better than the corresponding period of last year but is less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.
States having better storage than last year for the corresponding period are Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states), Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. States having equal storage than last year for corresponding period in Andhra Pradesh. States having lesser storage than last year for the corresponding period are Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.
