Water storage level of country's over 91 major reservoirs goes down by 3%

The available in 91 major of the country for the week ending on January 18, 2018, was 76.694 BCM which is 47% of the total storage capacity of these This percentage was at 50 for the week ending on January 11, 2018. The level of in the week ending on January 18, 2018, was 92% of the storage of corresponding period of last year and 92% of storage of average of last ten years.

The total storage capacity of these 91 is 161.993 BCM which is about 63% of the total storage capacity of 257.812 BCM which is estimated to have been created in the country. 37 out of these 91 have hydropower benefit with an installed capacity of more than 60 MW.

REGION WISE STORAGE STATUS:

NORTHERN REGION

The northern region includes States of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. There are 6 under Central Water Commission (CWC) monitoring having a total of 18.01 BCM. The total live storage available in these is 8.39 BCM which is 47% of the total of these The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 41% and average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 47% of the of these Thus, storage during the current year is better than the corresponding period of last year and is equal to the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

EASTERN REGION

The Eastern region includes States of Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Tripura. There are 15 under CWC monitoring having total of 18.83 BCM. The total live storage available in these is 12.91 BCM which is 69% of total of these The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 74% and average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 62% of of these Thus, storage during current year is less than the corresponding period of last year but is better than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

WESTERN REGION

The Western region includes States of Gujarat and Maharashtra. There are 27 under CWC monitoring having total of 31.26 BCM. The total live storage available in these is 15.39 BCM which is 49% of the total of these The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 56% and average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 52% of the of these Thus, storage during current year is less than the storage of last year and is also less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

CENTRAL REGION

The Central region includes States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. There are 12 under CWC monitoring having the total of 42.30 BCM. The total live storage available in these is 19.03 BCM which is 45% of the total of these The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 68% and average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 51% of the of these Thus, storage during the current year is less than the storage of last year and is also less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

SOUTHERN REGION

The Southern region includes States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states), Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. There are 31 under CWC monitoring having a total of 51.59 BCM. As per Reservoir Storage Bulletin dated 18.01.2018, the total live storage available in these is 20.98 BCM which is 41% of the total of these The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 30% and average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 48% of the of these Thus, storage during the current year is better than the corresponding period of last year but is less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

States having better storage than last year for the corresponding period are Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states), Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. States having equal storage than last year for corresponding period in Andhra Pradesh. States having lesser storage than last year for the corresponding period are Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.