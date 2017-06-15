We all knew it, now its official: French Fries can kill you!

Yes, it's painful but unfortunately true. Munching on those golden sticks of starchy goodness will most certainly accelerate your demise.

An eight-year study on the regular consumption of french fry, has come out with this devastating result, that too much of the fried potato snack can lead to your speedy death, reports Sputnik.

Acrylamide forms in starchy foods fried at high temperatures, and is termed a by US government agencies. The dangerous chemical compound has been shown to cause tumors in adrenal glands, the thyroid and the lungs.

Making the ominous observation that the risk of death from eating too many is double than those who do not consume the delicious yet greasy food, the new study has called on potato lovers to prepare their favorite tuber another way, perhaps by steaming or boiling.

Those who regularly eat the delicious treat twice or more in a week, in comparison to those who do not eat at all, have twice the chance of suffering death by heart attack due to a circulatory system overloaded with cholesterol and other toxins, says the Research published in the

The study included 4,440 participants between the ages of 45 and 79, who were examined over a period of eight years; 236 of those participants died.

The research indicated that those who died were the ones who ate the most fried potatoes, and not just either, as any form of potato seared in boiling hot oil - including hash browns and tater tots - was found to be the main reason for early death.

"The frequent consumption of fried potatoes appears to be associated with an increased mortality risk. Additional studies in larger sample sizes should be performed to confirm if overall potato consumption is associated with higher mortality risk," the study said.

Another frightening fact about revealed from the study is that, the frying process itself forms a new and deadly chemical within your meal, according to the research.