We expect good suggestions from Chandrababu Naidu on demonetisation: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that they expect Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to still come up with good ideas to make demonetisation a success.

leader Siddharthnath Singh said, "I know is he is great politician and both parties share good relations and he will surely give good suggestions to make the demonetisation drive better."

On Tuesday, Naidu said that demonetisation was not their parties our hence the people of their state are also facing several problems.

Naidu said income of the general public has decreased and the Centre is unable to provide funds.

"Income has decreased and fundings are also not coming from the central government," he said.

However, a day after the Prime Minister announced the decision to ban high-denomination notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had extended his support and called it "a moral victory for the TDP."

The party also recalled the letter Naidu wrote to the Prime Minister on October 12 urging him to ban currency notes of denomination 500 and 1,000.

He had also echoed the voice of the government on November 29, that the problem related to demonetisation is temporary but its gains and benefits will be fruitful.