We'll find solution to Doklam row, China must make positive move: Rajnath

Home Minister today said a solution to the ongoing stand-off between and at Doklam would be found soon and hoped that would make a positive move in this regard.



He was speaking at a a function of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) here.



"There will be a solution soon and I am sure will make a positive move," he said.The home minister said he wanted to convey a message to all neighbouring countries that wanted peace.However, Singh made it clear that Indian security forces were capable of defending the country's territories."Our security forces have all the power to protect Indian borders," he said.The guards the 4,057 km long Sino-Indian border from to Arunachal Pradesh.and have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.claimed it was constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. Bhutan says Doklam belongs to it but claims it to be its territory.has been ramping up rhetoric against over the last few weeks demanding immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam. The Chinese state media, particularly, have carried a barrage of critical articles on the Dokalam stand- off slamming

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)