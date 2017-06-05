We welcome PM Modi's positive remarks on Sino-India border: China

Modi said in the last 40 years, not a single bullet has been fired because of the border dispute

Modi said in the last 40 years, not a single bullet has been fired because of the border dispute

on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Russia that not a single bullet has been fired at in the last 40 years despite the simmering boundary dispute between the two neighbours.



"We have noted positive remarks made by Prime Minister We welcome that," Foreign Ministry spokesperson told media briefing in Beijing when asked about Modi's comments made during his visit to Russia last week.



said the world has increasingly become inter-connected and inter-dependent, a transformation that has made it necessary for India and to cooperate on trade and investments despite a simmering



"It is true that we have a with But in the last 40 years, not a single bullet has been fired because of the border dispute," said speaking at a panel discussion at the



Reacting to his remarks, Hua said, "we have been stressing that as two major countries and India maintaining sound, a steady and in-depth growth of the bilateral relationship is of great significance."



"Actually, leaders of the two countries pay great attention to the boundary question. Each time they meet they exchange views on this issue. Both sides have agreed that an early question of boundary question serves the interests of the both sides. It is also a strategic goal both sides are striving to achieve," she said.



Referring to the 19 rounds of boundary talks held by the special representatives of both sides, Hua said both sides have "taken serious measures to maintain peace and tranquillity of the border areas."



"The two sides will stick to the overall relationship of the bilateral relationship and deepen cooperation in relevant field so as to realise common development and bring more benefits of the people of both sides," she said.



"We believe that the sound and steady growth of the bilateral relationship will also bring more benefits to the whole region and the world at large," she added.



Modi's remarks, as well as China's reaction, comes in the backdrop of growing discord between the two countries over a host of issues including the $50 billion (CPEC), Beijing blocking India's membership of the as well as the listing of leader a terrorist by

Press Trust of India