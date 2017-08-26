We will benefit only if India, China progress together: Nepal's deputy PM

Nepal’s deputy prime minister, Krishna Bahadur Mahara, of the Unified Communist Party of Nepal Maoist, tells Aditi Phadnis that Kathmandu is looking to leverage the economic gains of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba and you have just completed your India visit. What is your assessment of it? It was a five-day visit. We met all important leaders — the prime minister, foreign minister, president, vice-president… We got a lot of respect and attention from the government of India. We signed eight agreements with ...