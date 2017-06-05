We will not succumb: NDTV says in a statement after CBI raids Prannoy Roy

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered a case against NDTV
founder Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika Roy, a private company and others for causing an alleged loss to ICICI Bank
to the tune of Rs 48 crore, ANI reported.
Media reports said that according to the first information report (FIR) filed, the loan amount defaulted by Roy is for a company named RRPR holdings private limited.
The CBI
also carried out searches at Roy's residence at Greater Kailash-I in New Delhi.
NDTV
has released a statement after the raids that says:
This morning, the CBI
stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV
and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations.
NDTV
and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India.
We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces.
