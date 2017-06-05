We will not succumb: NDTV says in a statement after CBI raids Prannoy Roy

TRENDING ON BS
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prannoy Roy
Prannoy Roy. Photo courtesy: Twitter

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered a case against NDTV founder Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika Roy, a private company and others for causing an alleged loss to ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 48 crore, ANI reported.

Media reports said that according to the first information report (FIR) filed, the loan amount defaulted by Roy is for a company named RRPR holdings private limited.

The CBI also carried out searches at Roy's residence at Greater Kailash-I in New Delhi. 


NDTV has released a statement after the raids that says:

This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations.

NDTV and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India.

We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces.

