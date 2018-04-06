JUST IN
Website of Ministry of Defence hacked, allegedly by Chinese hackers

"We are seized of the matter. The National Informatics Centre, which maintains the website, is trying to restore it," a spokesperson in the ministry said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Defence Ministry website
The defence ministry's official website was hacked today and efforts are on to restore it, officials said.

They said there were Chinese characters on the website, indicating that Chinese hackers may be involved in it.

"We are seized of the matter. The National Informatics Centre, which maintains the website, is trying to restore it," a spokesperson in the ministry said.

Another official said Chinese hackers may be involved in defacing the website.
