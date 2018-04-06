Website of Ministry of Defence hacked, allegedly by Chinese hackers

-
The defence ministry's official website was hacked today and efforts are on to restore it, officials said.
They said there were Chinese characters on the website, indicating that Chinese hackers may be involved in it.
"We are seized of the matter. The National Informatics Centre, which maintains the website, is trying to restore it," a spokesperson in the ministry said.
Another official said Chinese hackers may be involved in defacing the website.
