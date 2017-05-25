'Welcome home India's daughter': Sushma Swaraj on Uzma's return from Pak

Uzma, accompanied by Indian mission officials, crossed the Wagah Border near Amritsar this morning

An Indian woman, who was allegedly forced to marry a Pakistani man at gun point, returned home today after the High allowed her plea and ordered police to escort her to the Wagah Border.



External Affairs Minister welcomed Uzma back home, calling her "India's daughter".



Swaraj tweeted:





Uzma - Welcome home India's daughter. I am sorry for all that you have gone through. — (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2017

Press Trust of India

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

Uzma, accompanied by Indian mission officials, crossed the Wagah Border near Amritsar this morning.Uzma, who is in her early 20s, hails from She had travelled to earlier this month. She has accused Tahir Ali, whom she reportedly in and fell in love with, of forcing her into marrying him in on May 3.Uzma petitioned the High on May 12 requesting it to allow her to return home urgently as her daughter from her first marriage in suffered from thalassemia -- a blood disorder characterised by abnormal hemoglobin production.The also returned her the immigration papers which she had said was taken away by Ali, who had submitted the documents after being told by the to do so.She had been staying at the Indian mission in after she accused Ali of marrying her at gun point.