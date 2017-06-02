Well-balanced India has edge over Pakistan: Afridi on Champions Trophy tie

All-rounder says a well-balanced holds the edge over in the marquee clash of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

"As a passionate supporter, it's natural that I would want my team to finish on the winning side against any team, and especially against However, recent history and the depth of the Indian squad gives it a slight edge heading into the game," Afridi wrote in a column for the

Afridi says Pakistani bowlers will have to bring their 'A game' to the field against a formidable Indian batting unit led by captain and star batsman Virat Kohli.

"Kohli's credentials as a top-order batsman are known to all and he has played some memorable innings in the ODI format.I have vivid memories of his sublime century against us in the 2012 Cup, while he was at his absolute best in the Cricket World Cup 2015 clash at Adelaide, laying the foundation of an Indian win with a masterful hundred.They must try and attack, especially when he is new at the crease. If dismisses Kohli cheaply, it will significantly increase its chances of restricting to a low score," said Afridi.

The former captain feels also have a potent bowling attack to compliment their strong batting line-up.

According to him, while batting is India's traditional strength, it is also fielding a balanced bowling attack that includes some skillful bowlers led by the wily Ravichandran Ashwin.Calling the off-spinner a pivotal part of India's successes, he also praised Ashwin's great control.

"The spinners will be complimented by what I feel is a more than capable seam bowling line-up led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami," he said.

Pacer and death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah has hugely impressed Afridi.

"I am hugely impressed by the skillset and temperament of young Jasprit Bumrah. He bowls what I call the 'Pakistani Yorker' almost at will. He reminds us of our pacers of yore who had mastered the skill of bowling the perfect yorker, especially during the 90s," added Afridi.