'Well-planned conspiracy' against BJP: Uttarakhand CM on MP farmers' stir

CM alleged that It's a conspiracy against BJP to distance farmers from the party ahead of the polls

Terming the death of five people in police firing during a farmers' agitation in as "very unfortunate", on Sunday alleged that it is "well-planned conspiracy" to target the in that state.



Addressing the rally, he said the Narendra government has enjoyed the affection and support of countrymen for the last three years for its good



"Whatever happened in is very unfortunate. It should not have happened," Rawat told reporters.



"It is a conspiracy against BJP to distance the farmers from the party ahead of the polls. The truth cannot be hidden. Whatever is happening in is coming out in public domain now," he said.



Claiming it to be a "well thought out conspiracy", Rawat said, "It has been proved now. A has been caught on camera telling her supporters to set a police stations a blaze."



"The farmers were instigated. They were misled under a conspiracy," the Chief Minister alleged.



Addressing the rally, on the third anniversary of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Rawat claimed that has fulfilled BJP's pre-poll promises and India is on the path of regaining the status of 'Vishwa Guru' in every sector.



BJP chief Sat Sharma said due to the efforts of different stalwarts, the party has been able to pursue its agenda of development.



Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, MLC Ashok Khajuria were among those who attended the rally.

