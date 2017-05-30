West Bengal and Kerala reject cattle trade ban, threaten legal action

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
said on Monday said her government will not accept the cattle trade ban
and called the ban imposed by the Modi government, "undemocratic and unconstitutional". Kerala
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
also shot off letters to his counterparts in other states asking them to "stand together" and "oppose" the ban on sale of cattle for slaughter and urge the Prime Minister to withdraw the new regulations.
In a bid to prevent cruelty against animals, the central government on May 26 modified rules making it mandatory to ensure that cattle are not bought or sold at cattle markets for slaughtering. The list of animals includes cows, bulls, buffaloes, heifers, calves as well as camels.
Ever since the notification, there have been widespread protests in various states, especially Kerala, one of the states where cow slaughter
is not banned.
With both the main political fronts in Kerala
opposing the ban, the state cabinet will on Wednesday announce a date for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.
Youth Congress
activists in Kerala
had publicly killed an ox and the state's ruling Left Front holding over 300 "beef
festivals". As the BJP and others condemned the acts of Youth Congress
and Left workers in Kerala, the Congress
suspended its Kannur youth leader Regil Makutty and three others while party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of the animal.
"This is a destructive attitude to federal structure, unnecessary bulldozing, encroaching and interference to federal structure. We are not accepting that. We will challenge it legally and constitutionally for interference in state power," Mamata said in Kolkata.
The Congress's West Bengal unit dubbed the new cattle trade rules whimsical, saying it will adversely impact the livelihood of millions associated with the meat industry and allied sectors.
Earlier, the BJP criticised the Congress
and Left parties over slaughtering an ox publicly and organising beef
festivals.
On the other hand, BJP leader in Meghalaya Bernard Marak on Monday said his party will not ban beef
and legalise slaughter houses if it comes to power in the state, thus reducing the prices of meat.
However, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) warned the Congress
and the CPI-M that they would "face the ire of public".
