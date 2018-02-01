West Bengal by-polls: TMC leading in Noapara, Uluberia constituencies

-
The Trinamool Congress today surged ahead of its rivals in both Noapara assembly seat and Uluberia parliamentary constituency after the initial rounds of counting of votes for the by-polls. At Noapara, the ruling party stormed ahead by a massive margin of 30,000 after the sixth round of counting. TMC candidate Sunil Singh secured 46,281 votes whereas his nearest rival of CPI(M), Gargi Chatterjee, bagged 16,444 votes. Sandip Banerjee of the BJP secured 15,570 votes whereas Goutam Bose of the Congress managed to get just 4,742 votes. The TMC also took an early lead in the Uluberia Lok Sabha by-election by a margin of 4,767 votes. After the first round of counting in Uluberia Lok Sabha seat, TMC candidate Sajda Ahmed secured 6,462 votes, whereas CPI(M) candidate Sabiruddin Molla bagged 1695 votes. Anupam Mallik of the BJP and S K Madassar Hossain Warsi of the Congress managed 1,471 and 256 votes respectively. The by-polls were necessitated following the deaths of Sultan Ahmed, the sitting TMC MP from Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency in Howrah district, and Madhusudan Ghose, Congress MLA from Noapara assembly seat in North 24 Parganas district. Sajda Ahmed, the TMC candidate from Uluberia parliamentary seat, is the wife of Sultan Ahmed.
