West Bengal by-polls: TMC leading in Noapara, Uluberia constituencies

The Trinamool today surged ahead of its rivals in both assembly seat and parliamentary constituency after the initial rounds of counting of votes for the by-polls. At Noapara, the ruling party stormed ahead by a massive margin of 30,000 after the sixth round of counting. TMC candidate secured 46,281 votes whereas his nearest rival of CPI(M), Gargi Chatterjee, bagged 16,444 votes. of the BJP secured 15,570 votes whereas Goutam Bose of the managed to get just 4,742 votes. The TMC also took an early lead in the Lok Sabha by-election by a margin of 4,767 votes. After the first round of counting in Lok Sabha seat, TMC candidate secured 6,462 votes, whereas CPI(M) candidate bagged 1695 votes. of the BJP and S K Madassar Hossain Warsi of the managed 1,471 and 256 votes respectively. The by-polls were necessitated following the deaths of Sultan Ahmed, the from Lok Sabha constituency in district, and Madhusudan Ghose, MLA from assembly seat in North 24 district. Sajda Ahmed, the TMC candidate from parliamentary seat, is the wife of