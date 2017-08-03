West Bengal flood toll rises to 50; 14 districts affected

The toll in the floods in West Bengal, where 14 districts are affected, rose to 50 on Wednesday with four more persons losing their lives.



Since July 22, around 26 people have drowned, four got electrocuted, five died in incidents of wall collapses, while lightning strikes claimed lives of six, a senior official at the state disaster management department said.



Seven people died due to snake bite, while two lost their lives after their boats submerged, he said.Asked about the flood situation, the officer said less amount of rainfall and controlled water release from the barrages were making the water recede.However, the situation at Ghatal in West Midnapore district and Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district continued to be critical."Our team is constantly monitoring the situation there. There are several thousands of people in relief camps. We are providing them with medicines and food material," he said.The number of relief camps was cut down to 151 after the situation at other places improved and people started returning to their homes."We are keeping our volunteers there and going to every household to find out if the inhabitants require any sort of assistance," the officer added.