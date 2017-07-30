West Bengal floods: 34 dead, water recedes in rivers

The flood situation in improved further today as has started to recede in majority of the rivers in the worst-hit Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore districts.



The toll, however, rose to 34 since July 21 following the death three more persons in the state, officials said.



A senior official in the state's Disaster Management Department said that nearly 25 lakh people were affected at about 170 villages in 11The flood was mainly caused by heavy rains earlier this week, triggered by a huge low pressure trough, and released by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) through its dams along the course of the Damodar river in andNearly 68,000 people have taken shelter in 221 relief camps set up in the flood-hit districts, he said, adding that the past few days, the upper catchment areas have received littleIrrigation Minister, Rajib Banerjee, told PTI that had started receding in majority of the rivers in the worst-hit Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore districts."The total release of by the entire DVC system was 50,000 cusecs today. There is no report of any fresh inundation," he said, adding steps had been taken to distribute relief materials in the flood-hit areas.He, however, struck a note of caution, saying that the situation might worsen anytime if it rained again and more was consequently released by the DVC system."Many people have been rescued from affected areas like Ghatal in West Midnapore district, Pursura, Arambagh and Khanakool in Hooghly district and Amta and Udainarayanpur in district," he said.Yesterday, an Indian helicopter was deployed to rescue flood-affected people at Ghatal in West Midnapore district, he said.The is yet to estimate loss incurred by farmers as over 2.5 lakh hectares of agricultural land lies submerged.