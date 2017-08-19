TRENDING ON BS
Govt drops one Drona nominee pending criminal case, Arjuna list kept intact
West Bengal floods: Railways to run 3 pairs of special trains from Howrah

The first special train for Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, will leave Howrah on Saturday night

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Schoolgirls wade through a flooded road after heavy downpour, in Kolkata
Schoolgirls wade through a flooded road after heavy downpour, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo: PTI

In a bid to aid passengers and cater to the rush in view of the floods in northern West Bengal and Bihar, Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday announced it would run three pairs of special trains between Howrah and Raigan via-Katihar.

The first special train for Raiganj in the flood-hit North Dinajpur district, will leave Howrah station on Saturday night, an ER statement said.

Train No 03157 Howrah-Raiganj Special will leave Howrah station at 8.15 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The trains will reach Raiganj station at 8.45 a.m. the next morning.

While returning, train no 03158 Raiganj-Howrah Special will start from Raiganj at 9.30 p.m. and will arrive at Howrah station at 8.15 a.m.

The specials will stop at Bandel, Barddhaman, Bolpur, Ahmadpur, Sainthia, Rampurhat, New Farakka, Malda Town, Samsi, Harishchandrapur, Kumedpur, Labha and Katihar stations.

