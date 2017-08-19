West Bengal floods: Railways to run 3 pairs of special trains from Howrah

-
ALSO READWest Bengal floods: 34 dead, water recedes in rivers Flash floods, landslides cut off rail-road connectivity with north Bengal West Bengal floods: 62-year-old saved after floating for 13 hours in water Flood situation in Assam, Bihar still grim; Bengal sees slight improvement Death toll from floods rises as 36 die in Bihar, Assam today
-
In a bid to aid passengers and cater to the rush in view of the floods in northern West Bengal and Bihar, Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday announced it would run three pairs of special trains between Howrah and Raigan via-Katihar.
The first special train for Raiganj in the flood-hit North Dinajpur district, will leave Howrah station on Saturday night, an ER statement said.
Train No 03157 Howrah-Raiganj Special will leave Howrah station at 8.15 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The trains will reach Raiganj station at 8.45 a.m. the next morning.
While returning, train no 03158 Raiganj-Howrah Special will start from Raiganj at 9.30 p.m. and will arrive at Howrah station at 8.15 a.m.
The specials will stop at Bandel, Barddhaman, Bolpur, Ahmadpur, Sainthia, Rampurhat, New Farakka, Malda Town, Samsi, Harishchandrapur, Kumedpur, Labha and Katihar stations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU