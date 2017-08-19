West Bengal floods: Railways to run 3 pairs of special trains from Howrah

In a bid to aid passengers and cater to the rush in view of the floods in northern and Bihar, Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday announced it would run three pairs of special trains between and Raigan via-Katihar.

The first special train for Raiganj in the flood-hit North Dinajpur district, will leave station on Saturday night, an ER statement said.

Train No 03157 Howrah-Raiganj Special will leave station at 8.15 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The trains will reach Raiganj station at 8.45 a.m. the next morning.

While returning, train no 03158 Raiganj- Special will start from Raiganj at 9.30 p.m. and will arrive at station at 8.15 a.m.

The specials will stop at Bandel, Barddhaman, Bolpur, Ahmadpur, Sainthia, Rampurhat, New Farakka, Malda Town, Samsi, Harishchandrapur, Kumedpur, Labha and Katihar stations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)