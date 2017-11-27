JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi inhaling toxins as air quality nears 'severe', may worsen in 3 days

Virat Kohli rested from ODIs, Rohit Sharma named captain
Business Standard

West Bengal meets most parameters on ease of doing business: Mamata

"It takes time (to improve ranking) and we are facing some legacy issues," the Chief Minister said

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state has met 336 of the 372 parameters of ease of doing business and will meet the remaining ones in the next few months.

Addressing the Horasis Asia Meeting here, she said West Bengal will emerge on top from its current ranking in the top 10 in ease of doing business.

"It takes time (to improve ranking) and we are facing some legacy issues," the Chief Minister said.

She said there was a "perception problem" during the 34-year rule by the Left Front in the state but it has changed now.

Describing the state as the future destination for investments, Banerjee urged industry captains and investors from Asia, Europe, and the US to participate in the Bengal Global Business Summit in January next.

Inviting investors to invest in West Bengal, she said the state was strategically poised and safe and sound politically and geographically.
First Published: Mon, November 27 2017. 16:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements