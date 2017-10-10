What about goat sacrifice? Chetan Bhagat sparks row over SC cracker ban

SC bans fireworks on Diwali? A full ban? What’s Diwali for children without crackers?— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Can I just ask on cracker ban. Why only guts to do this for Hindu festivals? Banning goat sacrifice and Muharram bloodshed soon too?— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Banning crackers on Diwali is like banning Christmas trees on Christmas and goats on Bakr-Eid. Regulate. Don’t ban. Respect traditions.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Your examples of practices integral to those observances; banning them would be like banning lamps onDiwali. Firecrackers are unholy add-ons— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 9, 2017
And w all respect who decides on what makes a part of a celebration, done for generations, suddenly unholy? And the courts should ban it? https://t.co/YZqzDD8HfB— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
I want to see people who fight to remove crackers for Diwali show the same passion in reforming other festivals full of blood and gore.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
If you care turn off electricity in your house for a week and don’t use cars. On what basis are you imposing a ban on someone’s traditions?— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
It is one day of the year. Our biggest festival. Uber has saved pollution more than any ban would. Come up with innovations. Not bans. https://t.co/1XfDHatBjW— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Twitterati lashes out at Bhagat
It's a festival of lights. Not noise or air pollution. You're supposedly an IITian. Do you know what causes pollution? Burning crackers.— Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) October 9, 2017
Hi Chetan would you rather have your children suffer respiratory disorders instead? Don't force your idiotic fantasies reg Diwali to kids.— Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) October 9, 2017
“What’s Diwali for children without crackers?”— Harpreet Singh (@Harry_Jerry) October 9, 2017
A Diwali when they can breathe.
This Diwali here is a better way for folks to burn up their money than buy a @chetan_bhagat book... but only if u r outside Delhi NCR! pic.twitter.com/O0awFqQh6c— Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) October 9, 2017
Diwali one day a year is causing disorders? Or unchecked polluters who pollute everyday? https://t.co/zbv4wMqDje— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Defending his stand, he said people who described themselves as open-minded, liberal and tolerant were ganging up like a mob. Expressing the right to have his own opinion, he said that the hate, threats he received was a reflection of the people.
Diwali is 1 day, 0.27% of year. pollution comes from 99.6% days of poor planning and regulation. Fix that. Not make 1 religion feel guilty.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
Many people who describe themselves as open minded, liberal and tolerant are ganging up like a mob and abusing the hell out of me today— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
I have a right to have my opinions. If all you can do is give hate, threats and personal attacks in response, reflects more on u.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017
