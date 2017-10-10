What about goat sacrifice? Chetan Bhagat sparks row over SC cracker ban

JUST IN
Delhi Metro ride gets costlier from today: All you need to know

BS Web Team 

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that there will be no sale of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region during Diwali till November 1, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers.

Author Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter on October 9 to criticise the SC ruling.

In a series of tweets, he said that bursting firecrackers was a traditional part of Diwali and compared it to decorating Christmas trees or sacrificing goats during Eid.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was one of the many people who disagreed with the author saying that banning firecrackers isn't a bad decision because they are an unholy add-on to the festival. 

He suggested that innovative solutions like improved public transport options are better ideas when it comes to combating air pollution.

Twitterati lashes out at Bhagat

However, Bhagat wasn't the only one who raised questions on Bhagat's stance on cracker ban. Several users called him out for missing the point.
Defending his stand, he said people who described themselves as open-minded, liberal and tolerant were ganging up like a mob. Expressing the right to have his own opinion, he said that the hate, threats he received was a reflection of the people.
First Published: Tue, October 10 2017. 16:12 IST

