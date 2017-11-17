What causes anger in children and when it can be a warning

If you poke a two-year-old, he will on reflex take a swing at you. But the blow coming from a child who is two isn’t considered bad behaviour.

Cute, perhaps. Human beings are hard-wired to be angry, and children at that stage are only being themselves — children who are still to learn the social cues that make them more self-controlled. But what happens when an 11-year-old kicks and screams because his parents have failed to serve him his favourite pizza for dinner? Or when a 12-year-old abuses his mother because she has refused to buy him the latest ...