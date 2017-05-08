TRENDING ON BS
Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment exam results out
Business Standard

What goes around, comes around: Robert Vadra takes a dig at Kejriwal

What goes around, comes around, writes Vadra on his Facebook page

BS Web Team 

The power of Robert Vadra's name

After facing allegations of corruption from his own colleague, Arvind Kejriwal has drawn the attention of someone else now. Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken to Facebook to comment on the situation Arvind Kejriwal has found himself in.

Earlier, former minister in the Delhi government led by Kejriwal, Kapil Mishra had alleged that he saw Arvind Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore in cash from another minister, Satyendra Jain. Opposition parties in Delhi, the Congress and the BJP have demanded that Kejriwal resign from his post as CM, even a AAP has dismissed the allegations.

In his Facebook post, Robert Vadra has hit back at Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal had made allegations against Robert Vadra in the past, alleging that he had made money through illegal land deals in Haryana and elsewhere.

Vadra wrote: 

"What goes around comes around !!

From inception in 2010, the ppl who threw baseless, false accusations at me are now having to face a similar plight. That too from an insider who claims to have substantial proof.

Well, I've borne so many false accusations from various politicians, mostly to gain publicity for themselves or divert the public mind from important national issues that I'd like to see how this one plays out. 

Had been on the receiving end, of a political and media campaign to malign me.

I sincerely wish Mr. Kejriwal all the best. I hope he comes out clean for the sake of the people who believed in him. 

Also for the respect of his immediately family, especially the children, for whom such trials by media, of those they love and look up to are painful and sad.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

image
Business Standard
177 22