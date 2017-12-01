What's in a number?

The world of sports is a game of numbers. They measure capability, set records and mark history. Sorting people by numbers often elides their individual identity. But for sportsmen whose scores have surpassed the measure of greatness, the numbers on their jerseys have become their alternative identities.

Such is the persona of legends. They make a number so unique that it immortalises them. Among his many names, Sachin Tendulkar became known as the “God of Cricket”. His 24-year-long career arguably made him the greatest batsman of all times. Ask the fans who still chant ...