40 killed or hurt in Kabul blast: Indian Embassy staff safe, says Sushma
What the covfefe! Donald Trump's typo trends on Twitter

Donald Trump had a moment on Twitter. Again.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters

American President Donald Trump has had a strange relationship with media and social media. He loves to use Twitter and has a committed band of supporters on social media even as others monitor his activity and never shy away from being critical. Trump has often given vent to his feelings, criticism of the media on Twitter and last night was no different.

Trump tweeted: Despite the constant negative press covfefe

What does covfefe mean? We don't know. What was Trump tweeting about? We don't know. What about media's coverage angered him now? We don't know.

Covfefe was most likely a typo and soon Twitter saw the word trending with people taking a shot at using it in a sentence.
Fusion even ran a poll about how covfefe was pronounced

