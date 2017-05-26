When Donald Trump pushed aside Montenegro PM, reminded us of Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READDonald Trump and Narendra Modi: A similar agenda Should Narendra Modi follow Donald Trump's strategy on tax rate cuts? After Donald Trump phone call, govt weighs if Modi should visit US early FB's Mark Zuckerberg turns 32: A marvel who chose the road less travelled Modi urges Chinese restraint as Donald Trump's handover nears
-
Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017
On the issue, the Associated Press quoted Montenegro newspaper Vijesti saying: "It seems Donald Trump did not want that anyone overshadows his presence at the summit." The global news agency added that other Balkan websites ran headlines such as “America First” and “Where do you think you are going?”
You tiny, tiny, tiny little man.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 25, 2017
pic.twitter.com/mP3mad6cMt
Of course, Trump was not the only one maneuvering at the meeting. According to a video footage on Twitter, newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron swerved at the last moment to bypass Trump and head towards German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Macron walks directly towards Trump, swerves at the last second to greet Angela Merkel first instead. Spectacular. https://t.co/mygGx8nUsQ— Jack Maidment (@jrmaidment) May 25, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU