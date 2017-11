When Ganguly 'compelled' selectors to name Kumble for Australia tour

The selectors had made up their mind to drop from the 2003-2004 tour but former skipper Saurav put his foot down and ensured that the legendary spinner make it to the series.



This was disclosed by himself during a promotional event here.



"I will give you the example of Anil Kumble, who was probably the biggest match-winner has ever produced in the last 20-25 years. I remember attending a selection meeting before the tour of in 2003. I was the captain of the side and I knew, selectors were not very keen on having Anil in that tour," said"As I entered the selection meeting, I could sense the selectors had made up their mind to leave out. I kept on requesting and insisting that he is such a match winner, he is done so much good for Indian cricket. He must be in and the selectors just didn't agree," said at a programme of 'Surf Excel'.Kumble is highest Indian wicket-taker in Tests, having grabbed 619 wickets in 132 matches with his best figures of 10/74 against Pakistan in New Delhi.Kumble, who coached before the current coach Ravi Shastri, has also 337 ODI wickets in 271 matches."The selectors wanted to pick a left-hand spinner because Australians don't play left-hand spin well, and this went on for a good couple of hours. It was getting late and John Wright came up to me and said Saurav let's finish this and go with what they said and I am sure we will do well," he said.said he told coach John Wright that if Kumble was not picked for that tour, he might not play for"I told John that Kumble has been a champion for last 10 years, he is on his way down at the moment, may be because he hasn't bowled well, but I actually feel it is a temporary thing," said"I told John if you leave Anil, he may not play for again. I said I am not going to sign the selection sheet till Anil is in the side. The selectors got fed up with me and said if I don't play well, if the team does not play well and if Kumble does not play well, I will the first person to to go before anyone goes. I said fine, I am ready to take that risk and we will see what happens," he added.And after that Kumble was picked for the tour and said he came out with flying colours."Anil had an outstanding series, an outstanding year as well. He went on to pick 80 wickets that year, which was the most by any spinner in a calender year in history of Test cricket," said