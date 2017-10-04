When UN Water invited Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Honeypreet on World Toilet Day

Rape convict Ram Rahim Singh is serving time in prison and Singh was nabbed by the police yesterday but seems to have missed all the news.

This morning, the verified Twitter handle for (@UN_Water) entered some troubled waters when it tagged both Ram Rahim and Honeypreet's Twitter handles soliciting their support for its World Toilet Day event to be held in November.

The tweet reads:

Dear @insan_honey, we hope you & @Gurmeetramrahim will lend your voice and support #WorldToiletDay -> http://www.worldtoiletday.info/



UN Water's Tweet

The defines itself as a body that "coordinates the UN's work on water and sanitation for a better world" on its twitter handle.

It must be noted here that the verified Twitter account of rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim is withheld in India which means that none of his followers in India can access his account. However, his followers abroad can still see what the Dera Sacha Sauda chief posts. He has over 3.6 million Twitter followers.

Insan, originally Priyanka Taneja is the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim Singh. She was arrested on Tuesday by the Haryana police for her alleged role in inciting violence in Panchkula on August 25, after Ram Rahim was convicted in two counts of rape by a special CBI court.

The 36-year-old, who calls herself 'Papa's Angel' on social media, went missing the same day, after escorting the Dera chief on a special chopper from Panchkula to a Rohtak jail.

The United Nations General Assembly has officially designated November 19 as World Toilet Day. World Toilet Day is coordinated by UN-Water in collaboration with governments and partners.