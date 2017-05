Where is Justice Karnan, wonder in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal cops

The whereabouts of Kolkata High Court judge CS Karnan, sentenced to jail for six months by the Supreme Court, remained a mystery on Wednesday, even as a police team reached Chennai.

Some sources in Chennai said he had left the state guest house for the famed Shiva temple in Srikalahasti town in

But an official at the temple, about 120 km from Chennai, told IANS over telephone that there was no trace of the judge.

"He did not arrive yesterday (Tuesday) or today (Wednesday). We have no idea if he will reach the temple tomorrow on May 11," the official said.

Another temple official had earlier said that the judge was likely to reach the Andhra town on Wednesday evening and offer prayers on Thursday morning.

checked into the Chennai Guest House on Tuesday after leaving his home in Kolkata. But he has not officially vacated the guest house room and his bill remains to be settled.

Officials said two other advocates who came with the judge have been asked to vacate their rooms in the Chennai guest house.

The apex court has ordered the Director General of Police to set up a team to implement its arrest order "forthwith".

was found guilty of contempt for hurling corruption charges against judges including the Chief Justice.