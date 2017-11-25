Where's it written Kashmir is Pakistan's? asks Pok leader Tauqeer Gilani

Where is it written that is Pakistan's, questioned Occupied (PoK) leader Tauqeer Gilani on Saturday.

He said that there is no agreement that says that the PoK is a part

"Where is it written that is Pakistan's? No agreement says so. This is nonsense and is a propaganda by Muslim Conference and their paid stooges. Even on our bathroom doors they have written ' banega Pakistan' ( will become Pakistan)," Gilani said.

He said that there is a limit of nonsense.

There is a limit of nonsense. On television, they (Pakistanis) term us treacherous. But, we purchase Pakistani salt Rs 20 per kilogram, which no one other buys. Even you (Pakistanis) drink our water," Gilani asserted.

He also said that Pakistan's terror agencies masterminded the of senior Kashmiri separatist leaders.

" was behind killing of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Sajjad Lone's fathers," Gilani said.

Mirwaiz Farooq, father of the present chairman of moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was shot dead at his residence on May 21, 1990, while Abdul Gani Lone was gunned down during a commemorative rally for the senior Mirwaiz on May 21, 2002.

India has been bearing the brunt of sponsored terrorism in Jammu and since over three decades.