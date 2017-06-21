Which asana explains benefits of note ban? Twitter has fun on Yoga Day

The world is celebrating International Day of and the Indian has made sure all the well-laid plans are executed perfectly. From PM Modi to CMs to ministers to jawans at the border to those at high seas to sportsmen and the aam janata, large number of people are participating in events organised all over India. Even corporate boardrooms have turned into Yoga studios

#WATCH ITBP jawans doing Yoga at nearly 18000 feet in Ladakh in -25 degrees #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/YvSGqpQnxF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

Given the scale of this event it is being talked about in news media, on websites and also on People are sharing pictures of their own participation while others are commenting on the events.

You cannot always control what goes on outside, But you can always control what goes on inside. is the way.#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/stIzsEy4Bd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2017

There are others who are using this opportunity to regale us with their sense of humour. saw many such gems today. Here are a few.

Cartoonists are not far behind either