Which asana explains benefits of note ban? Twitter has fun on Yoga Day

#WATCH ITBP jawans doing Yoga at nearly 18000 feet in Ladakh in -25 degrees #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/YvSGqpQnxF— ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017
You cannot always control what goes on outside, But you can always control what goes on inside. Yoga is the way.#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/stIzsEy4Bd— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2017
Modern Day Yoga Poses#YogaDay #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/2d9zBA7d5R— Akshar (@AksharPathak) June 21, 2016
When it's raining and the HR declares a holiday pic.twitter.com/ZQFb3DC3Zp— Chiploo (@aaditee) June 21, 2017
Feeling rejuvenated after 8 hours of Shavasana. #InternationalYogaDay— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 21, 2017
What to do when someone asks the benefits of Demonetization? #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/xojusExDGd— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2017
You v/s the guy she told you not to worry about #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/nPQfgeYK2P— Yawer (@Biryani_) June 21, 2017
Awesome work by satish acharya by showing all the asans given by modi government during last year.#YogaDay2017 pic.twitter.com/BxFeQ7YJM2— Aishwary Verma (@aishwaryverma9) June 21, 2017
when they attack us pic.twitter.com/50TL5bRGli— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 21, 2017
Ankho mei Teri... Ajab si Arab Si adaayei.... pic.twitter.com/KKTrKpwE7t— Virat Sharma (@As_seenby_u) June 21, 2017
When your friend arrives late for the party and your entire group was waiting. #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/UhyOJtCfWP— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 21, 2017
