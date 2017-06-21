TRENDING ON BS
Which asana explains benefits of note ban? Twitter has fun on Yoga Day

Twitter users did not let the opportunity to crack a joke go as the world did some Yoga

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

See pics: Hope you practice 'asanas' everyday, says Kejriwal on Yoga Day
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (C )with (L)Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Anil Baijal perform yoga at Connaught Place area to mark the 3rd International Yoga Day 2017. Photo: Dalip Kumar

The world is celebrating International Day of Yoga and the Indian government has made sure all the well-laid plans are executed perfectly. From PM Modi to CMs to ministers to jawans at the border to those at high seas to sportsmen and the aam janata, large number of people are participating in events organised all over India. Even corporate boardrooms have turned into Yoga studios.
Given the scale of this event it is being talked about in news media, on websites and also on social media. People are sharing pictures of their own participation while others are commenting on the events. 
There are others who are using this opportunity to regale us with their sense of humour. Twitter saw many such gems today. Here are a few.

Cartoonists are not far behind either

