WHO confirms Zika virus cases in Ahmedabad, the country's first

Ahmedabad has reported the first confirmed cases of in India. In its latest disease outbreak news dated May 26, the (WHO) has confirmed three cases of from Ahmedabad, including a pregnant lady tested this January.



WHO said, “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare-Government of India (MoHFW) reported three laboratory-confirmed cases of disease in Bapunagar area, Ahmedabad District, Gujarat, State, India.”



The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 34,233 human samples and 12,647 mosquito samples for the presence of Among those, close to 500 mosquitos samples were collected from Bapunagar area, Ahmedabad District, in Gujarat, and were found negative for Zika.



The routine laboratory surveillance detected a laboratory-confirmed case of disease through RT-PCR test at B J Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Two additional cases, have then been identified through the Acute Febrile Illness (AFI) and the Antenatal clinic (ANC) surveillance.



The WHO note said that a 34-year-old female, delivered a clinically well baby at BJMC in Ahmedabad on 9 November 2016. During her hospital stay, she developed a low grade fever after delivery. No history of fever during pregnancy and no history of travel for the past three months was reported. A sample from the patient was referred to the Viral Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at the BJMC for dengue testing and thereafter found to be positive for She was discharged after one week (on 16 November 2016). The sample was re-confirmed as positive by RT-PCR and sequencing at NIV, Pune.



In addition to Institute of Virology, Pune, and NCDC in Delhi, 25 laboratories have also been strengthened by Indian Council of Medical Research for laboratory diagnosis. Three entomological laboratories are conducting testing on mosquito samples.



State health minister, Government of Gujarat, Shankar Chaudhary, Health Commissioner J P Gupta, AMC municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar or deputy municipal commissioner for health C R Kharsan could not be reached despite several attempts. According to a senior health officer of AMC, the top officials have convened a meeting to take future course of action.



"BJ Medical College comes under the Government of Gujarat who is looking directly into the matter. A meeting has been convened. However, so far we had not received any intimation from the state government," the AMC health officer said.



Recently, as part of the state government's campaign of making Gujarat 'malaria-free' by 2022, AMC had launched a drive wherein over 1500 health workers would be deployed to check mosquito breeding. Under the drive, state health authorities plan to check more than 1.5 million households, office spaces, commercial buildings and institutions, among others across the city for prevalence of mosquito breeding sites over the next fortnight or so.



What's more, Chaudhary had also suggested use of drones to check mosquito breeding sites in backyards and terraces of households where scrap is usually kept, making conditions more conducive for mosquito breeding.

Sohini Das & Vinay Umarji