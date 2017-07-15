Who's a celebrity? A new definition soon

If you suddenly discover that you are no longer considered a celebrity, don’t blame it on the Maggi episode. Advertising agencies and corporates under the aegis of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the self-regulatory body of the advertising industry, are working on a proposal to sharply define who is a celebrity in an advertisement campaign. ASCI, when contacted, declined to comment on it. A proposal in discussion aims to define a celebrity through three key benchmarks, one of which is his or her monetary value — fees paid by companies for ...