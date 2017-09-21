Why Brand Kohli is going kosher

It was a massive put-down for Pepsi to be told by Virat Kohli that he would not endorse the brand any further. Kohli, an endorser of the beverage brand since 2011, hanged Pepsi out to dry saying he would practice what he preaches, and would lend his name only to brands which he himself uses and believes in. Kohli has been seen endorsing a healthy lifestyle, seeking to establish a dietary and fitness regimen among his followers. Wanting to lead by example, he has been talking up the benefits of exercise and natural food and saying how it has contributed to his matchless fitness levels. ...