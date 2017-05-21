Why did INS Vikramaditya's cost go from $974 mn to $2.35 bn: CIC asks Navy

Directs defence ministry to disclose reasons for choosing refurbished warship instead of new one

Directs defence ministry to disclose reasons for choosing refurbished warship instead of new one

The reasons behind India agreeing to cost escalation by the Russian side for a should be disclosed, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has held.



The commission also directed the defence ministry to disclose reasons why the country chose a in place of purchasing a new one.



The deal for purchasing the ship, rechristened as INS Vikramaditya, was signed in 2004 by the then at $974 million which was increased to final price of $2.35 billion in 2010.



The commission has also directed the to disclose "net final cost" including the expenditure on the modifications, renovations and remodelling done on the now 30 -year-old ship and also dates of payments made by India.



The was trying to mislead the Commission claiming that the information was to be provided by the defence ministry but the ministry made it clear that all the files are held by the Naval Headquarters and they have been asked to disclose the details.



Information Commissioner Amitava Bhattacharyya noted that the was trying to put the onus of disclosure on the defence ministry whereas the ministry made clear that the reply is to be furnished by the force.



Bhattacharyya directed the to disclose file notings, correspondence, documents related to the acceptance of cost- revisions demanded by the Russians.



The commission has directed the disclosure as it found that there was a "larger public interest" in the information which was withheld by the ministry and the on the grounds of security.



Bhattacharyya also directed the ministry to disclose reasons why India chose to opt for a in place of a new one.



The case relates to RTI application filed by activist Subhash Agrawal who had demanded a range of information on the acquisition of the 44,500-tonne



The ship was originally commissioned by the erstwhile (USSR) on December 20, 1987, and was decommissioned in 1996.



After being inducted in the as Vikramaditya, the ship is now a floating airfield with the length of 284 meters.



It is a 20-storeyed steel megastructure floating in sea from keel to the highest point.



The ship can carry over 30 aircraft including state-of- the-art MiG 29K or Sea Harriers, Kamov 31, Kamov 28, Sea King, and



With 22 decks and a capacity of 1,600 personal, the ship can sustain itself in sea for 45 days up to a range of over 13,000 km.

Press Trust of India