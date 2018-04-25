Why does UIDAI need to collect meta data of citizens, asks Supreme Court

The on Tuesday asked the (UIDAI) why it needed to collect ‘meta data’ of personal transactions of citizens which go for authentication to avail services and benefits.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, hearing a clutch of petitions challenging and its enabling 2016 law, was responding to the submission of that it collected only “limited technical ” “Why do you (UIDAI) have to retain of personal transacations of persons entered through authentication,” the bench, also comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, asked.





is a set of data that describes and gives information about other data. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for and the Gujarat government, said the petitioners, opposing the scheme, have completely “misunderstood the concept of meta data” and the collected “limited technical meta data” to have control over the requesting entities (REs) which seek authentication for granting services and benefits. He said that on one hand, the petitioners were saying that had no control over requesting entities, but simultaneously, they were also alleging that will have so much control over the that may lead to surveillance.





While it was important to exercise control over the REs, there was no data about the location or purpose of transaction or authentication which was being collected by UIDAI, he said. The bench then asked him “So you are not collecting about the person but only about the machine,” to which Dwivedi replied in affirmative.