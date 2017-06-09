TRENDING ON BS
Govt to roll out fellowships to prevent brain drain
Why is IISc constantly slipping on QS rankings?

The institute has been scoring less on academic reputation and faculty-student parameters

Sahil Makkar 

Indian Institute of Science, IISc
Indian Institute of Science

The QS Ranking 2018 suggests the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), a premier research-based institute in Bengaluru, has been slipping in the rankings of the world’s top universities for three years. IISc was ranked 142 in 2016 and 152 in 2017. Its current ranking is further down at 190. An analysis by Business Standard suggests IISc slipped in the rankings mainly on account of an alleged decline in academic reputation. The institute has been scoring less on academic reputation and faculty-student parameters. IIT-Bombay sprung a surprise by getting into the top 200 for the first time. Its scores on different parameters have remained almost the same, suggesting its ranking improved primarily because of poorer performance at other universities. Unlike other countries, Indian universities don’t find place in the top 100 because they don’t employ enough foreign faculty and admit students from abroad. A snapshot of the ranking of three premier institutes from India and also how one of the top ones in Asia was ranked.

