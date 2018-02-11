Why Kamal Haasan doesn't want alliance with Rajini: 'Saffron' hues and more

Ace actor Kamal Haasan talked about the alliance with veteran actor Rajinikanth and said that a tie-up seems unlikely as of now as latter has a "hue of saffron" in his politics.

"There is a hue of saffron in Rajni's politics.

If that doesn't change, then I don't see an alliance with him," said Haasan, during the launch of his website, naalainamadhe.maiam.com, at Harvard University.

"My politics will definitely not be saffron," he added.

The actor mentioned that both of them are good friends, but "politics is different".

Haasan also said, the reason for starting his own party is that he does not want to work with any of the existing parties.

Speaking about the website, the actor said that it has been designed in a manner wherein people from all sections can participate.

"People can register themselves under the topics of health, education,environment, agriculture, finance and many more sectors," he added.