Why Kattappa killed Baahubali: Social media abuzz after Baahubali 2 release

Rajamouli's magum opus 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' opened to a roaring reception in cinema halls

Anshul  |  New Delhi 

A still from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
The wait is finally over! The much-awaited Baahubali 2: The Conclusion hit the theatreson Friday, and with it became known the answer to "why Kattappa killed Baahubali" -- a question that had kept fans baffled since the last scene of the first part of the movie.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus -- the biggest in terms of budget -- comes alive in its substantial fancy to complete the incomplete story of Baahubali. 



Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received a roaring reception in cinema halls on Friday. With fandom reaching a crescendo after a long build-up to the movie's release, viewers were seen queuing up outside theatres right from early hours. People were also seen celebrating the release by pouring milk on life-sized cutouts of the film's star Prabhas -- much the same way as fans celebrate a Rajinikanth film.

Like the first part of the Baahubali franchise, the second and final one, Baahubali 2, has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna, Satyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nasser in key roles. While the first part had released in over 4,000 screens and grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide, the second released in 9,000 screens globally in 4 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

After the release of the movie, social media was abuzz with heaps of applause, with many offering the answer to the question, which has now become a national obsession — ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?’  Here’s how Twitter reacted to the movie:

