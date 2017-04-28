Why Kattappa killed Baahubali: Social media abuzz after Baahubali 2 release

-
The wait is finally over! The much-awaited Baahubali 2: The Conclusion hit the theatreson Friday, and with it became known the answer to "why Kattappa killed Baahubali" -- a question that had kept fans baffled since the last scene of the first part of the movie.
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus -- the biggest in terms of budget -- comes alive in its substantial fancy to complete the incomplete story of Baahubali.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received a roaring reception in cinema halls on Friday. With fandom reaching a crescendo after a long build-up to the movie's release, viewers were seen queuing up outside theatres right from early hours. People were also seen celebrating the release by pouring milk on life-sized cutouts of the film's star Prabhas -- much the same way as fans celebrate a Rajinikanth film.
Like the first part of the Baahubali franchise, the second and final one, Baahubali 2, has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna, Satyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nasser in key roles. While the first part had released in over 4,000 screens and grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide, the second released in 9,000 screens globally in 4 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.
After the release of the movie, social media was abuzz with heaps of applause, with many offering the answer to the question, which has now become a national obsession — ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?’ Here’s how Twitter reacted to the movie:
Packed audience.— Allan J (@AJ_13994) April 28, 2017
An amazing first half from SS.
Stupendous performance from all the lead actors.#BahubaliTheConclusion #Bahubali2 pic.twitter.com/QeFJz5ptfp
Snapchat CEO should check Bahubali 2 ticket prices to know how rich we Indians are????????????#BahubaliTheConclusion— karan sheth (@krn_seth) April 27, 2017
People can finally sleep in peace, now that they know why Katappa killed Baahubali.#suchburningquestions— rashmi kundu (@thesimplebong) April 28, 2017
:3
#Baahubali2#BaahubaliTheConclusion @ssrajamouli an extraordinary screenplay and cinematography , the intermission made me goosebumps pic.twitter.com/CdhZVnfXfH— tamilcinema.com (@tamilcinemanew) April 28, 2017
I was just watched #BaahubaliTheConclusion what a brilliant performances @prabhas &Anushka&Rana ????????????????????????— #NTR27 (@KarthikCh15) April 28, 2017
And SS Rajamouli sir????????
First half : super— J M Rajashekar (@JMraj4) April 28, 2017
Second half :avg #BahubaliTheConclusion routine revenge story with good war scenes and screenplay music ????????????
@ssrajamouli u have taken the Indian Cinema to the next level Sir.... thank you so much for the Movie ..... #BaahubaliTheConclusion— Sai ShivaKanth (@saishivakanth) April 28, 2017
#Baahubali2 #BaahubaliTheConclusion @RanaDaggubati Is the show stealer ... He is simply out of the World. A villian of the next level— A ????? (@ACrazy_boy) April 28, 2017
OMG.…these lines r to long.— Deep Rai (@deepraihinduism) April 28, 2017
uffff…we r late try next days..@BaahubaliMovie #Bahubali2 #BaahubaliTheConclusion pic.twitter.com/Vsr8IdcFXB
It is the definition of epic! Take a bow, and soak in the glory now. Congratulations team #Baahubali2 #BaahubaliTheConclusion ????— Sumanth (@iSumanth) April 28, 2017
The King Ruling the Box Office— ????? (@Dul_Quer) April 28, 2017
Rajamouli Sir is our Spielberg
Baahubali is an indian Avatar@ssrajamouli@BaahubaliMovie#Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/vI0Rt2WI4d
Not going to watch Baahubali 2 because I feel like once I know why Baahubali killed Kattappa, I'll have nothing to live for.— Sugandha Mahajan (@Stellla_Artois) April 28, 2017
#BaahubaliTheConclusion at Delhi..! Mass celebrations ...! @BaahubaliMovie pic.twitter.com/JVdVxWi8XZ— Santhosh Madhav (@smc5492) April 28, 2017
