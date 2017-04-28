Why Kattappa killed Baahubali: Social media abuzz after Baahubali 2 release

Rajamouli's magum opus 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' opened to a roaring reception in cinema halls

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited Baahubali 2: The Conclusion hit the theatreson Friday, and with it became known the answer to "why Kattappa killed Baahubali" -- a question that had kept fans baffled since the last scene of the first part of the movie.



SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus -- the biggest in terms of budget -- comes alive in its substantial fancy to complete the incomplete story of Baahubali.



Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received a roaring reception in cinema halls on Friday. With fandom reaching a crescendo after a long build-up to the movie's release, viewers were seen queuing up outside theatres right from early hours. People were also seen celebrating the release by pouring milk on life-sized cutouts of the film's star Prabhas -- much the same way as fans celebrate a Rajinikanth film.



Like the first part of the Baahubali franchise, the second and final one, Baahubali 2, has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna, Satyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nasser in key roles. While the first part had released in over 4,000 screens and grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide, the second released in 9,000 screens globally in 4 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.



After the release of the movie, social media was abuzz with heaps of applause, with many offering the answer to the question, which has now become a obsession — ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?’ Here’s how Twitter reacted to the movie:



Packed audience.

An amazing first half from SS.

Stupendous performance from all the lead actors.#BahubaliTheConclusion #Bahubali2 pic.twitter.com/QeFJz5ptfp — Allan J (@AJ_13994) April 28, 2017

Snapchat CEO should check Bahubali 2 ticket prices to know how rich we Indians are????????????#BahubaliTheConclusion — karan sheth (@krn_seth) April 27, 2017

People can finally sleep in peace, now that they know why Katappa killed Baahubali.#suchburningquestions



:3 — rashmi kundu (@thesimplebong) April 28, 2017

I was just watched #BaahubaliTheConclusion what a brilliant performances @prabhas &Anushka&Rana ????????????????????????

And SS Rajamouli sir???????? — #NTR27 (@KarthikCh15) April 28, 2017

First half : super

Second half :avg #BahubaliTheConclusion routine revenge story with good war scenes and screenplay music ???????????? — J M Rajashekar (@JMraj4) April 28, 2017

@ssrajamouli u have taken the Indian Cinema to the next level Sir.... thank you so much for the Movie ..... #BaahubaliTheConclusion — Sai ShivaKanth (@saishivakanth) April 28, 2017

#Baahubali2 #BaahubaliTheConclusion @RanaDaggubati Is the show stealer ... He is simply out of the World. A villian of the next level — A ????? (@ACrazy_boy) April 28, 2017

It is the definition of epic! Take a bow, and soak in the glory now. Congratulations team #Baahubali2 #BaahubaliTheConclusion ???? — Sumanth (@iSumanth) April 28, 2017

The King Ruling the Box Office

Rajamouli Sir is our Spielberg

Baahubali is an indian Avatar@ssrajamouli@BaahubaliMovie#Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/vI0Rt2WI4d — ????? (@Dul_Quer) April 28, 2017

Not going to watch because I feel like once I know why Baahubali killed Kattappa, I'll have nothing to live for. — Sugandha Mahajan (@Stellla_Artois) April 28, 2017

